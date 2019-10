WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): A family lost their home in an early morning fire Thursday.

Crews responded to a fire on West Center Street in West Mahanoy Township around 5:30 Thursday morning. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

First responders dealt with water pressure issues while battling the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the family. A State Police Fire Marshal is now working to determine the cause of the fire.