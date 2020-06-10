Schuylkill County Fair canceled for 2020

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The president of the Schuylkill County Fair, Paul T. Kennedy, announced Wednesday that the annual Schuylkill County Fair has been canceled for 2020.

In a release sent out, Kennedy says the decision was made due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of the state.

“There is still great uncertainty of when gatherings of 250 persons or more would be allowed per

Governor Tom Wolf. Our fair welcomes over 35,000 guests annually, and after our staff, vendors, and exhibitors would be accounted for on a daily basis, the number of allowed guests per day would be minimal at best.”

Kennedy also cited flooding that occurred in October of 2019 as a setback for the fair, stating that reconstruction on the site was hampered by restrictions put in place by Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Health.

While the fair itself is canceled, Kennedy states that youth fair exhibitors might still have an opportunity to showcase their hard work. An announcement on June 15th will detail that plan further.

Kennedy has given no indication that the fair will be affected for the 2021 season.