Schuylkill County businesses react to Gov. Wolf easing COVID-19 mitigation

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that effective April 4, we will begin to see some loosening in restrictions as cases of COVID-19 decline and vaccinations increase.





Reporter Nicole Rogers is speaking with restaurant owners in Pottsville to see how they feel about being allowed to resume bar service and increase their indoor dining capacity to 75 percent.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 7 p.m. to see one restaurant owner’s journey making it through the pandemic as we pass the one-year mark since restrictions were put in place.