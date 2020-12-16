MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Meteorologist Logan Westrope was on East Centre Street in downtown Mahanoy City where the snow had been falling for several hours as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Visibility is reduced to less than a mile and roads are completely covered. In the southern tier of our viewing area, there is the potential for some sleet to mix in overnight, but heavy snow will primarily be the main concern.

Logan Westrope will have more on the snowy conditions tonight on Eyewitness News.