Schools making plans for new school year

DELEWARE VALLEY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many students are only a month away from starting a new school year.

At Delaware Valley School District they are still planning the best course of action to take to get the kids learning again. They are between a full launch of in the class room learning, online, or a hybrid of both.

While educators are preparing for the best way to keep students safe while learning, there are many things students can do to prepare for the start of their school year as faculty at the school explain.

“They should Try to stay as healthy as possible. They should be practicing social distancing for when we come back to school. They should be prepared with masks they should have their normal school materials they should also be prepared to go online.” Said principal Brian Blaum.

Superintendent, Dr. John Bell, said “Go buy a chrome book just so then they have a chrome book and they wouldn’t have to borrow one from the school. But if you’re younger it’s things like your own pencil box, your own crayons.”

Delaware Valley goes back to school August 31st.