Local school district unveils lunch plan

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As school districts finalize back to school plans, they are also faced with determining how to supply meals for students that need them if classes are held online.

At Blue Ridge School District, students will go to class using a hybrid model starting August 31. Some days, students will be in the classrooms while on others, classes will be held online.

Every day, students will be able to receive the meals they need.

“We’re going to have a pickup, like a restaurant,” Lina Cole-Koloski, Food Service Director at Blue Ridge School District told Eyewitness News. “And we’re going to provide the same meal that we’re having at the school. Being able to be picked up and with that we’ll provide breakfast for the following day.”

Many students rely on getting meals from their school. With their plan, Blue Ridge School District hopes to continue to provide the nutrition they need.

“All of our meals will provide for the student a well balanced meal. There will always be bread items, protein, meat, also fruits and vegetables in large quantities along with a milk each day,” Cole-Koloski said.

When students return to school, there will also be another new plan in place. Pre-k through 12th grade will all have free breakfast and lunch everyday.

“We get a little bit more money to help cover the cost to provide free meals to all the students regardless of their income, and it takes care of the whole community,” Cole-Koloski said.

The food service director says the community eligibility program is vital for low income families.

“Every year we average around 50 percent of students free and reduced [meals] there is also a threshold of families who are just above that cut of not receiving free and reduced meals that could use the help,” Matt Button, Superintendent of Blue Ridge School District said.

This program will last four years, and benefit both parents and students. While the summer has been full of uncertainty, school administrators are happy to see students return.

“We are super excited have the students back in school. We need the masses here and most importantly the students. We’re excited to see the interaction,” Button said.