Sans Souci Parkway to receive traffic improvements

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A busy road in Hanover Township is receiving funds from Governor Tom Wolf to improve safety for not only vehicles, but for pedestrians.

The Sans Souci Parkway will undergo changes on some of its traffic signals, pedestrian countdown signals, video detection system, along with new pavement markings.

James May, PennDOT spokesperson, says some off these old traffic lights need replacements.

“When we upgrade them, we’ll have some detection systems in place that can actually see the traffic coming and change the signals so it’s better for the traffic flow,” May says.

The three Sans Souci intersections that will get the upgrade are at:

-Alta and Ashley Road

-Oxford Street and West End Road

-Dundee Street

“I think it’s positive, I think we need that desperately because there are a lot of accidents here. We actually had an individual hit by a car two years ago here. Because of that, they’ve actually slowed the traffic miles per hour down which is a good thing. Police patrol of it, you can only do so much,” says Tom Welki of Don’s Deli.

Patrick Perugino, who travels on Sans Souci often, is looking forward to the upgrades.

“Especially on a road like this, it’s a heavily traveled road, so having the safety precautions in place will be a good thing for the Sans Souci Highway,” says Perugino.

Some locals say pedestrian traffic needs to be a higher priority.

“I wish there was a little bit better organization as for people crossing the street,” says Easy Express store manager, Clifford Pomicter.

“I think most importantly we need sidewalks. There is too many children that walk here that are getting walked on the road. Their parents try to get down to the store, it is the only place they can shop around here if they don’t have a vehicle,” says Hanover resident Angie Petix.

May adds handicap ramps will also be installed at these intersections to aid in pedestrian safety.