Salvation Army continues to help amid COVID-19 panemic

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) While the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to cause historic unemployment numbers, the Williamsport Salvation Army is continuing to lend a helping hand.

On Mondays and Fridays between 11am and 2pm, the organization holds a food distribution as a way to help those who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you come to the front of the building you press the button we can answer over the phone and we just ask for your name and how many are in the family and then we will ask you to go back to your car or wait for us to bring you your food,” Major Paula Spencer told Eyewitness News.

The Salvation Army is giving out food staples such as fresh items like eggs, milk and butter. There’s also meats, items to make sandwiches or even spaghetti.

“They gave anything from starch to meats and cereals a little milk, peanut butter and jelly,” Williamsport resident Darlene Lewis said.

The organization is not only inviting the public to come pick up food, boxes are also being loaded into trucks and are being delivered to those in need.





“It’s fantastic that they’re helping out a lot of people having money problems and everything and just the uncertainty it’s good to have something in the community that’s always been here and will always be here to help,” James Moss of Williamsport said.

Spencer says that the decision to deliver food comes as older residents are urged to stay home as much as possible.

For those in difficult positions like Lewis, the extra aid comes with a lot of gratitude.

“They are a big help. and there are a lot of other places that help as well,” she said. “They are a big help in a time of need right now.”

Others say they feel blessed.

“Especially during the pandemic, like I said like they’ve always been here and they’re always going to be here and they’re helping right now its amazing,” Moss said.

Aside from providing food, the Williamsport Salvation Army is also live streaming worship services.