Safety tips for exploring the outdoors

LACKAWANNA STATE PARK, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – More people are finding themselves outdoors these days and if you haven’t done some of these activities in a while, it’s important to keep safety tips in mind.

While hiking and enjoying the wilderness, it’s important to have a first aid kid. The kit should be complete with more than just bandaids. It should have gauze, a tourniquet, and triangle bandaids. These can be life-saving tools if you possibly get hurt while outside.

When you return from hiking or the woods, you should check yourself for ticks. These insects can cause issues such as Lyme disease. If you happen to find a tick on you, do not burn it off or squeeze it, you need to pull it out with tweezers by the head.

The past few weeks have been extremely hot. If you’re hiking or exercising outdoors, this can be dangerous.

Experts at Sandcut Outdoors described the signs of heat exhaustion,

Muscle cramps

Fatigue

Dizziness

Heavy sweating

If you do have these symptoms you should immediately get to a cooler location, dress lighter, and sip water.

Sandcut Outdoors also says it’s important to bring a compass on outdoor journeys for if you lose your way, and tell someone when you plan to be home so they know if you’re in danger and do not have cell service.