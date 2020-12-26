Safety concerns over flooding in Chocnut Creek

CHOCONUT CREEK, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Weather conditions are creating safety concerns for those on the road. This is not the weather anyone was hoping for this Christmas. The rain is leading to flooding concerns and traffic issues

“I drive to make sure people can travel on Christmas day,” said Mike Mordovancy.

Mike Mordovancy spent his Christmas morning working out on the roads to ensure everyone would be able to still travel on the holiday.

“Everybody’s got to get home for Christmas. Despite the pandemic, everyone is going home,” said Mordovancy.

PennDOT is recommending drivers stay home this Christmas due to concerns for slick roads and flooding. But if you decide to travel anyway, they have some advice.

“Before you head out, check out 511 pa.com to see what roads are closed because so many are closed at this time. Make sure that you have an emergency kit in your car and leave enough time for you to get to your destination,” said Jessica Kalinoski, from Penndot.

Late Thursday night, Choconut Creek near Choconut hit major flooding values over 11 feet. The creek floods at 8.5 feet.

This is the third-highest the creek has ever been recorded to reach. But residents still have hope.

“The water is receding. Hopefully, it will get a little chillier and the water will recede off the roads,” said Mordovancy.

At the end of the day, officials say safety should be a priority this Christmas. So you may want to think twice about heading out on the roads today.

Nicole Rogers, Eyewitness News.