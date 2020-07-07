Safe stolen from Honesdale ice cream shop

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local ice cream shop is asking the community for answers after being burglarized.

According to a Facebook post by Gravity Ice Cream, the store was broken into early Sunday morning, around 12:45 AM and left at 1:05 AM. Pictures posted by the shop show the alleged thief captured on a security camera.

“If anyone recognizes this person, post here or call the Honesdale Police,” the shop wrote online. “Please share this to everyone you know. We need to catch this person.”

The owner of the shop told Eyewitness News that the thief broke the knob on a side door to the shop and entered through a storage space. The person then rummaged through a desk where they found some cash before stumbling upon a safe. They were unable to find a key and decide to carry it out in an empty box.

The Honsedale Police Department has confirmed the break in with Eyewitness News. They say they are currently investigating with state police.