‘S.O.B.E.R.’ campaign reminds drivers to travel safely during holidays

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It won’t be fresh from an accident, but wrecks along the side of the road are a grim reminder of what could happen if people make poor choices over the holidays.

It’s a tradition that spans more than three decades: the sober campaign.

Standing for ‘Slow On the Bottle. Enjoy the Road’,

The Wyoming Valley drug and alcohol services, in partnership with Allan Industries, will have physical reminders of what can happen when you get behind the wheel intoxicated.

Posted up here in Hanover township, Plymouth, Shavertown and Wilkes-Barre township, they’re hoping to reach many in the valley who will be coming together over the next two months and change.

Especially with the commonwealth in the throws of a global pandemic with positive cases on the rise, thousands will be looking to escape and celebrate.

Stefanie Wolownik with Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol Services says they just ask you do it responsibly.

“We’re a little depressed, I mean not clinically maybe but you know the defeatist attitude and, oh my gosh, how long is this going to go on. And then the people that are in total denial like oh yeah it’s just it’s all conspiracy and kind of thing. So you put those two things together and sure that alcohol consumption is going to go up.”

The cars, out to send a message, will be put out later today with signs accompanying them to spell out the message of just how cautious people should be this holiday season.

Wolownik also say that me sometimes authorities get calls about ‘horrendous wrecks’ before those signs go up.

She says it adds to the severity of the message, especially with everyone trying to get by the rest of 2020 in more ways than one.