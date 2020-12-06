‘Running of the Krampus’ sets off in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Calling all yuletide characters this time of year — even the unusual ones for what may be a new tradition in Williamsport.

The inaugural running of the Krampus went off last night without a hitch.

The short parade spanned five blocks along Fourth Avenue between Hepburn and Pine Streets.

Residents dressed up to celebrate more obscure traditions and lore.

Krampus is a Christmas demon from central European folklore dating back some 500 years. He comes around during the holiday season to punish children who’ve misbehaved.