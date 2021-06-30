Roof blown off cemetery building in Milton

MILTON, UNION COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A road is shut down after the roof of a building blew off during Wednesday afternoon’s storm in Milton.

The roof of a building located in a cemetery in Milton was blown off and landed in the road. The building is a storage building owned by the borough.

High Street is closed at this time while crews work to clean up the mess. Crews are waiting for PPL to come disconnect the power to the roof so they can move it off the road for now.



Photos Courtesy of Nikki Fetrow

Officials tell Eyewitness News there were no injuries reported. 16 households in the neighborhood are without power.

We will bring you more details as they develop.