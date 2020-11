MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): State police are investigating an early morning rollover crash in Lackawanna County.

It happened around 3:30 Monday morning on Interstate-81 southbound just before the Moosic Exit.

We’re told several people were in the vehicle, including a 10-month old baby.

No one was injured. There’s no word on what led to the crash.