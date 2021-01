MOSCOW, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A rollover crash is slowing traffic on I-380 Southbound in Lackawanna County.

One car was involved, ending flipped onto the roof off the side of the road. One man was in the vehicle but was uninjured.

Closures were not necessary while the car was being towed from the scene but traffic is moving slowly through the area.