Rollover causes traffic delays in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A two-car collision caused one vehicle to roll over and sent two people to the hospital Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.

The crash occurred on S Washington street between Northampton and East Market Street around 9:15 AM.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for evaluation but authorities on the scene suggested the injuries were not overly severe.

Police said they need to speak with the drivers to ascertain what exactly caused this morning crash.