Rockslide closes part of Route 11 in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A rockslide that occurred early Monday morning has shut down a section of road in Northumberland County.

According to a release from PennDOT, the rockslide occurred on Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville around 3:30 a.m. and is affecting both lanes of traffic.

A detour using Route 147, Route 642 and Route 54 is in place.

PennDOT says the roadway is expected to be closed through the end of the week.

Motorists should expect delays in travel.