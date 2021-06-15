Robert Semenza pleads guilty to federal bribery charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Former Old Forge borough council president Robert Semenza officially pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge Tuesday.

Court paperwork says Semenza accepted cash in exchange for voting in favor of a borough business. That business was in a dispute over zoning ordinances with the borough.

“There are some things that happened that I cannot get into at this time, but I will at the appropriate time, that led him down this path. Heavy burden on his shoulders, wants the people of Old Forge to know he let them down. He’s going to try to make amends the best way he can. But today is the first step in doing that by officially accepting responsibility on the record,” said Semenza’s attorney, Jason Mattiolo.

The charge against Semenza was first filed after an investigation by the FBI.