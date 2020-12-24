Roads closed, flood gates up in Wilkes-Barre ahead of potential flooding

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Several sections of road have been closed and several flood gates have been erected along Solomon Creek ahead of potential flood conditions on Thursday.

Wilkes-Barre announced the Barney Street, Waller Ave, South Franklin and Regent Street have erected flood gates, closing those locations through the weekend.

This will be the first concern of flooding since the completion of the new flood control project completed earlier this month.

