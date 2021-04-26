PennDOT worker struck by vehicle on Cross Valley Expressway

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A PennDOT road worker was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the Cross Valley Expressway.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane of Route 309 heading toward the off-ramp to Kingston/Forty Fort.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that the worker was struck by an oversized load traveling on the roadway. The worker was taken to the hospital. State police say the man is in critical condition.