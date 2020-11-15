Road closure due to crash at Tomhicken Road

SUGARLOAF, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Road closure around 81 South and route 93 at Tomhicken Road where a car accident occurred Sunday morning.

Police and EMT’s were called to a car crash in the early morning.

The car hit a telephone utility pole, causing damage. Police and EMT’s were gone by the time PPL Electric Utilities arrived.

According to PPL employees on scene, there will be an outage to replace downed wires and pole. This outrage will last for a few hours to those within the surrounding area.

Tomhicken Road will be closed for approximately the next five hours.

