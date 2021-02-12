Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead after armed robbery in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead after an armed robbery in Williamsport.

According to a release from state police, officers were dispatched to a domestic situation in Woodward Township around 8:00 Thursday night, where an unidentified victim was assaulted with a handgun. The suspect, 38-year-old Clifford Wilbur, had fled the scene before police had arrived.

Shortly afterward, Wilbur is said to have robbed the Sheetz off of Route 220 and proceeded towards Williamsport.

Officers pursued Wilbur until he crashed his car on the 3500 block of West Fourth Street.

The release states that Wilbur then brandished a handgun at police after which they fired upon him.

Wilbur was pronounced dead by the Lycoming County Coroner shortly afterward.

The section of West Fourth Street between Route 220 and Ridge Ave was closed while police investigate and has since reopened.

We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.