SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A road is closed in Luzerne County after a tree was knocked down.

According to a release from PennDOT, State Route 3007 between Hollisterville Road and Roberts Road in Salem Township is closed after a tree fell across it.

The road is expected to be back open by 8 am.

For the current road conditions you can head to 511pa.com.