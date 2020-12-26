River level remains high in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Susquehanna River has been moving quite fast this Saturday morning in Bloomsburg town park.

As of now, Bloomsburg is under a flood watch until 7 pm tonight. The water levels are just below 20 feet, which is considered flood stage.

I spoke with Eric Stahley, the resiliency officer for Columbia county. He says the municipality has been preparing the flood wall since Christmas Eve.

“Look for the road closure signs. Don’t drive around the barriers that you see and if you see a flooded roadway. The saying that they use is turn around don’t drown because you’d be surprised at how a little bit of water can really do a lot of damage.” Stahley said.

Revathi Janaswamy, Eyewitness News.