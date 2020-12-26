River flow strong in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre has been flooded due to the heavy rainfall on Christmas Eve causing the river levels to rise.

There is a strong flow this early afternoon, Saturday on the Susquehanna River.

At this time the Market Street bridge remains closed for safety precaution of flooding. However, river levels are expected to remain at the current height.

West Pittston was also a concern for possible flooding Friday night, and as of now, the river levels remaining below flooding.

According to West Pittston Mayor Hosier, West Pittston Borough EMA, Police Department, and Fire Department worked closely together and were prepared for the earlier forecasted crest of the Susquehanna River around 35 feet.

“As of the updated forecasted and current crest of 25.5 feet, we are relieved the Susquehanna stayed in its banks with no major incidents. Out of precaution, Susquehanna Ave between 2nd and Luzerne Ave was closed last night and will remain closed until we are certain the river is receding,” said Mayor Hosier.

We will have more on the latest updates regarding flooding concerns on later additions of Eyewitness News.

Julie Dunphy, Eyewitness News.



Wilkes-Barre