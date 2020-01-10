Rival School Bands Perform Together For Local Event

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) You’re looking at history being made with music. Blue Ridge School District band and Wyoming Valley West Band are coming together for a special performance at Marywood University Senior Wind Band Celebration.

Wyoming Valley West Band Director Andy Kolojejchick spoke to Eyewitness News about the event,

“We were selected for this. But it’s not about that. It’s just about sharing that love of making music and making band.”

This is the first time two schools have done this, so it requires a great deal of practice with both bands. Eyewitness News reporter Anja Whitehead found them rehearsing today at Wyoming Valley West.

Blue Ridge School District Band Director Vincent LoRusso offered some background on what went into this event.

“The logistical aspects of trying to get two bands together has been challenging but this is our one day that we have the whole day. And the day of the performance we’ll get together for an hour before we play.”

Students like Kade Johnson, a junior at Wyoming Valley West, are more than excited for the opportunity to work with members in other bands and put competition aside.

“It’s interesting. I’ve never been part of a band that big. I don’t know if a lot of us have. So it’s a really interesting thing and it’s going to be so cool. And the truth is we’re meeting a lot of new people and having new experiences.”

KayLeen Conklin, a senior at Blue Ridge, expressed excitement to play.

“It’s really exciting because I’m going to get to play with a lot of people I’ve never met before. we’re combining different skill levels. It’s putting us in a different environment and giving us a chance to do something completely new and outside our comfort zones.”

They are ready to make music as one.

Kade Johnson mentioned, “It’s definitely a nice experience to put that difference aside and just come together to make great music.”