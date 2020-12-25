Rising water levels creating flooding concerns throughout area

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – These weather conditions are causing traffic concerns across our area.

The wet and cold weather combination is not something any of us wanted this Christmas morning.

It rained all day yesterday and hasn’t stopped. This is creating flooding concerns, which may create some traffic issues this Christmas. The market street bridge in Wilkes-Barre is set to close this morning.

PennDOT is recommending drivers stay home this Christmas due to concerns about slick roads and flooding.

That being said, several roads are also closed in our area.

To keep an eye on traffic concerns and road conditions, head to 511PA.com . We also have a full list available from PennDOT on road closures here.