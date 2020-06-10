Reward for information doubled by anonymous donor after Edwardsville homicide

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police say a person who wants to remain anonymous donated $2,000 towards the reward fund in connection with a homicide in Edwardsville over the weekend. That brings the total reward to $4,000 as Crime Stoppers posted $2,000 on Tuesday.

State Police are investigating the homicide of 29-year-old John Robert Evans. Investigators tell Eyewitness News that a male approached the SUV which was running in a parking lot at the Hill Top Apartments, briefly spoke with Evans and then fired 12 shots into the driver’s side of the vehicle. Evans died at the scene.





A passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Eli Quadree Smith suffered non-life threatening injuries. Troopers say they are interviewing potential witnesses and are asking for the public’s help in finding the killer.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have latest on the investigation and reaction from families of the victims tonight on Eyewitness News.