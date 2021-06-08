Resorts in need of seasonal employees as tourists return to Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Life is slowly returning to normal after the pandemic. But hotels and resorts are facing a new hurdle… labor shortages.

Summer vacation is just around the corner and people are excited to get out and about after this difficult year. Mary Popovich, vice president of human resources at Camelback Resort, says they’re expecting a busy season.

“The world is opening back up and I think we’re all excited for that. To travel, to do some different things,” Popovich said.

Eyewitness News spoke with many hotels and resorts in the Poconos, Camelback Resort echoes their concerns, they don’t have enough staff.

While our goal and intention is to provide optimal service, and to operate all of our attractions. We know we will have to be very creative in how we do that to ensure all of our guests who come through have an amazing time,” Popovich explained.

Popovich tells us the resort has enough full-time employees, but they normally employ 500-600 seasonal employees during the summer.

“We’ve had a generous amount of applicants, we certainly haven’t seen what we typically would, and we haven’t seen everything, or have the applicants that we need,’ she told us.

She says there are different factors explaining why they’re seeing less applicants.

“There are still individuals who feel anxious about returning to work as we move to exit the pandemic. I think there are individuals who have found themselves over the past year in situations that were just unexpected where they’re now caring for small children, educating small children.”