Residents wake up to flames in Luzerne County building

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire broke out at a building in Wilkes-Barre early Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 4:25 at a building located on the corner of Market Street and North Penn Avenue.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney tells Eyewitness News that all residents of the building were evactuated to the Genetti Ballroom while they asess the damage.

All residents in the building were evacuated while crews worked the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help those displaced by the fire but there has been no word on how many exactly will be displaced.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.