Residents take to social media to express concern over conditions at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Thousands of locals have turned to social media to voice concerns about chaotic conditions at Beltzville State Park which they say is no longer enjoyable for those who live nearby.

People who live near the park say they’re tired of overcrowding creating problems, some going as far as to call the current state “life threatening”.

“There’s constant accidents on this road because people are not paying attention and there’s people on the side of the road,” Healther Strohecker of Lehighton told Eyewitness News.

More than 3,000 people have now joined a Facebook Group called “Beltzville State Park Concerned Citizens” to document the problems they see in the area. Among the issues people say they’ve seen, fighting, fireworks and even drugs.

Overcrowding is not only a nuisance to neighbors of the park but also a safety hazard. Park rangers are supposed to shut the park down as soon as it reaches 75% capacity but locals claim the crowds are too much for park personnel to handle.

Park Manager Alma Holmes declined to appear on camera but told Eyewitness News that the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an influx of visitors wanting to spend time outside but has also left the park short-staffed.

Holmes says the issue has gotten so bad that they’ve had to bring in personnel from other parks as well as state troopers and fire police to help manage crowds.

Some locals like Christopher Poplin have taken matters into their own hands by picking up trash and keeping an eye on the park.

“We have people at almost all entrances of the lake just to kind of bring awareness of the rules and the laws of the lake to people,” Poplin said.

Boating regulations are another thing left to the wayside, locals say as no authorities are policing boats on the water. Poplin says he wants park officials to crack down on the rules.

“A lot of locals haven’t been here in years because of this problem and we’d like to see something done about it,” he said.

Official Beltzville State Park rules and regulations are posted on their website.