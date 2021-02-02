Residents start to dig out as snow slows

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The biggest snowstorm to hit Northeastern Pennsylvania this winter has homeowners digging out.

Stephen Todd put the first snowblower he ever bought to good use. His property along Laurel Run Road is inundated with snow.

Todd works the night shift and wanted to clear the snow while it was powdery. Others used bigger tools like a UTV with a plow attached to clear the deep snow.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on the snow cleanup process on later editions of Eyewitness News.

