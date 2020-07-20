Residents report shots fired in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Residents in a part of Ross Township report hearing unusual gun shots on Sunday.

One man says he may have been shot at after he walked out of his home near the intersection of Pall and Neimchik Roads to chop wood.

“I don’t know what happened, but my cousin got shot,” Brock Raspen told Eyewitness News. “The police say they were target practicing, but her house in the totally opposite way of where I was and they were shooting at me.”

Pennsylvania State Police have not confirmed to Eyewitness News if anyone was injured in the incident or if there was any danger to the public.