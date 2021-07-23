Residents react to teen shot near Wilkes-Barre park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A boy is hurt after gunshots ring out at a Wilkes-Barre city playground. As police investigate, people who live near Huber Park are reacting to the violence.

“It’s scary. There’s children here all the time especially in the summer. Super scary especially when you live really close to the park,” said Kaitlynne Mcleod, who lives near the park.

Mcleod was in her car when she heard the gunshots.

“We sat in the car. We were going to go out to eat. You see these two kids running on the sidewalk not really towards us. He turned around and fired five shots. I heard at least five shots,” Mcleod recounted.

Eyewitness News was on the scene shortly after the shooting Thursday night. Wilkes-Barre detectives say one juvenile was shot and taken to local hospital. His condition is not being released. It happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday. People who live here say there are almost always young kids in the park.

“I think it’s a shame. I see this as a place that kids can play in the community. It’s a nice little park. Kids in the neighborhood, to bring gun violence here that’s awful,” said neighbor Patty Shark.

Word of the shooting upset people who came to Coal Street Park for a youth football field.

“First and foremost, hearing about a shooting by kids period is sad. Tragic. Don’t want to hear it so close to a park because we do what we can to keep parks safe for the kids. Want it to be a safe environment,” said Damon Saxon of Wilkes-Barre.

Detectives are not releasing the name, age or the condition of the juvenile who was shot. Eyewitness News did see a person who appeared to be in custody last night, but we have not been told that charges have been filed in this shooting.