Residents react to multiple shootings in Monroe County

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A tense Monday evening has calmed a bit into Tuesday morning.

Shootings in rapid succession have many locations in Monroe County on high alert, but it’s something that those who work and live here tell us is more normal than you’d expect.

A stretch of Route 196 was rocked and we’re still pushing for more details.

Dollar General Manager Nicole Hull was on duty when this all went down and says it was scary, but nothing she’s not used to at this point.

“I just saw the lights of the gun go off” . . . “I called the cops, with the store full of customers I had to lock the doors and everything to make sure everyone’s safe, the cops went straight over there because they know the drill that this happens all the time there, they ended up having to put your hands up and get out of the vehicle to whoever it was.”

Of course we are still awaiting on a myriad of details from pocono mountain regional police.

Things like victim status, suspects, and charges.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.