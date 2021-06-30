Rescue crews work to free Chihuahua trapped underground in Pittston Township

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Rescue crews in Luzerne County are currently working to free a dog that is stuck underground.

Extensive efforts are underway to rescue a pet Chihuahua named Madison trapped underground in Pittston Township. The dog belongs to homeowners on Doty Street, which is shut down for the rescue operation, along with part of Rock Street.

The Pittston Township Chief of Police says it’s a timely operation and they’re hoping to pull the dog out before the rain moves into the area.





Rescue crews were scene hauling shovels, rope, power tools and climbing gear to the scene. The Luzerne County Animal Response team is assisting the Pittston Township & Jenkins Township Fire & Police Departments, as well as EMS.

Pittston Township chief of police says it’s been a cat-and-mouse game trying to get Madison out, as she is a skittish, small dog.

At this hour, a collapse unit is being brought in from Moosic. They’re going to set up a cutting station to cut lumber to be used to stabilize the area where the dog is to send someone underground to try and pull her out.



The Chief says it’s an extremely dangerous operation, as the ground is not secure where she’s trapped and it’s soft from the storms last evening. The chief says she hasn’t seen anything like this in her 24 years on the force. She tells us they’re using every resource to save this animal.

Reporter Madonna Mantione will have the latest on these rescue efforts on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6pm,