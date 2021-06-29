Rescue crews respond to three separate drownings on the Delaware River

Rescue team gives advice on how to stay safe on the water

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS — A New York man is dead after drowning in the Delaware River near Pike County. First responders say this was the third drowning in three days.

The latest victim, a 32-year-old man from Port Jervis New York was recovered Monday morning according to police officials who say two other people drowned in the river Saturday. Dozens of boats and dive teams responded. Officials urging swimmers and boaters to wear lifejackets.

On hot days, lots of people want to cool off in the water. When out on an open body of water like a lake or river there are key safety precautions to take to prevent a tragedy.

“This time of the year especially because of the warm weather and people want to get out they sometimes do things that get them in trouble,” said water rescue captain Bill White.

If you see someone in trouble while out at a local lake or river, first, mark their location.

“If we have a location we’re able to get these people. I personally have gotten a victim out two-and-half minutes from the time we arrived on scene other incidents five minutes and it’s because we had good witnesses,” White explained.

White, along with dive rescue specialists of Justus Fire Station 28 say you should never go out on the water alone and always wear a lifejacket.

“A person that goes boating, canoeing, kayaking definitely should have a PFD on,” said White.

Kayakers out on Lakawanna Lake agree.

“Have some sort of communication device and at least stick together,” recommended Adam Frank of Dunmore.

If you ever have to assist someone else in the water make sure you don’t let them grab on to you.

“A drowning victim is fighting for their life.. they will crawl right up and push right on top of you and push your head down to keep themselves out of the water,” White explained.

White says you should have a floatation device or a throw bag with you on your boat.

“The person can grab it.. you tell them wrap it around your arm a couple times and we’ll pull you in,” White added.