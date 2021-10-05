One dead after police-involved shooting in Clinton County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a shooting that involved state police in Clinton County.

According to a report from state police, the incident occurred just before 6:00 Tuesday morning at the rest stop located at mile marker 194 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Greene Township.

The report states that police had responded to reports of shots fired during a robbery. Upon arrival, police located the unidentified 27-year-old suspect in his tractor-trailer.

Police say when they attempted to apprehend the suspect, he attempted to ram into the police vehicles. At this time police opened fire on the suspect, killing him.

Les Tucker, who says he was sleeping when the shooting broke out, says he heard “20 – 30 gunshots” and ran away when he heard them.

A Pennsylvania State Police cruiser could be seen with significant damage on its side.

Dozens of evidence markers could also be seen throughout the parking area of the rest stop.

The rest area on Interstate 80 eastbound is shut down while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.