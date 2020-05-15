ReOpen PA protest underway at the Capitol

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WHTM) — Hundreds of people are gathered at the ReOpen PA protest at the Capitol.

The group claims the Governor is abusing his power and says it’s time for him to work more closely with legislators.

This is the second ReOpen PA rally since Governor Wolf’s stay-at-home order. Protesters are seen shoulder to shoulder, many without masks.

“There are always risks in life but unfortunately right now, a lot of people are dying,” said Matt Bellis of ReOpen PA. “A lot of people are committing suicide. There’s depression. There’s loneliness. There’s all kind of factors coming out of this lockdown that make it necessary for us to let to the Governor know that he has to work with the General Assembly again.”

The group says Governor Tom Wolf has been acting under a law meant for disaster relief to lock everyone in and lock down resources.

37 of the 67 counties in Pa. have been moved to the yellow phase and Wolf is expected to announce 12 more this afternoon.