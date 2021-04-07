Remembering Gary Fenton

DIMMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A fatal motorcycle crash on Monday in Lackawanna County claimed the life of Gary Fenton, the Assistant Executive Director of the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center.

Eyewitness News Reporter Cody Butler happens to be a former student of his.

“The reality kicks in, we’re not going to have him anymore, he’s not going to walk the halls anymore, we’re not going to see his smile anymore,” Alice Davis, Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center Executive Director said.

Davis had worked closely with Fenton and remembers him fondly as his office door remains closed.

“He really loved his job. Which made him one of the individuals you wanted to be with,” Davis said.

Fenton started his career 13 years ago in the center’s carpentry program as an instructor before being promoted less than a year ago. Those that worked with him say he included everyone into his work.

“He asked me for my opinion, which meant a lot to me,” Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center Carpentry Instructor Bruce Castelli said. “He just loved being with his students.”

Fenton’s legacy will live on outside the center. He was in charge of the house project which gives students hands-on experience by building a house from the ground up. Three homes have been built under his leadership and one is currently under construction.

“For him to take nine students, or 10 students at a time and accomplish what he has done was totally amazing,” Castelli said.

Over the years, Eyewitness News has been able to capture Gary Fenton’s work. Cody Butler interviewed him in September of 2020.

“We love getting our students out of the classroom and get them on the job site,” he said back in September.

In lieu of flowers, the career center has set up a Gary Fenton Memorial Scholarship Fund through Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains in Montrose.

Students and staff plan to remember Fenton in a special way next week.