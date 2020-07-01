Remembering former Throop Police Chief Neil Furiosi

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One Mid Valley community is mourning the passing of a former police chief and borough council member.

Chief Neil Furiosi served the town of Throop from 1973 to 2008. After passing away on Tuesday evening, Eyewitness News photojournalist Joseph Butash and Officer Bill Hazleton, of the Throop Police Department, reflected on the chief’s service.

“Chief Furiosi served from I believe from the ’70s and he retired in 2008. After he retired, he was in the sheriff’s office where he was a deputy and served his community as a councilman for 2 years” Hazleton said.

“The chief hired me as a part-time officer. Then around ten years ago, he was on council. Myself and the current chief, Andy Kerecman, and Officer Mazzucca were hired full time under him. He was like a father to me and it really hurts. You know, he was a good man. He mentored a lot of officers. We had a lot of officers come through these doors. A lot of them went on to other departments, I believe in the state police, chief’s of police.”

Hazleton continues, “When I used to work day shift with him, we had all walks of life come through the door, always asking for help, and he’d never turn anyone away. He always taught us to give the respect we’re given.”

“There’s a letter of the law and there’s a spirit of the law, and that came out of his mouth a lot. It was a foundation he started. So it’s a sad day for the borough, sad day for us, and right now we’re preparing to send-off.”

Chief Furiosi lived by his wife Lillian, of 51 years, and a daughter, Jessica.

Funeral arrangements at this time are still being made.