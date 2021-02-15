Region braces for winter weather to move in

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT’s 511 map is showing winter weather alerts on all major highways.

PennDOT restrictions will go into effect at 6pm this evening.

All commercial vehicles without chains and empty tractor trailers will be banned from the highways.

.

The 511 map is already showing highways in our area as “wet with freezing conditions” and it’s expected to get worse.



Additional speed and vehicle restrictions could be added as conditions worsen. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads, if you must travel you can keep track of where plow trucks will be on 511pa.com or the 511 app.

Reporter Caroline Foreback will have more about the changing conditions tonight on Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m.