Regal Cinema Unlimited Plans

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Regal Cinemas is rolling out a plan that lets you watch as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want.

‘Regal Unlimited’ plans range in price from $18 to $23.50 per month, depending on where you live. It gives you the ability to watch unlimited movies at select Regal theaters around the US.

You also get 10 percent off popcorn and sodas. The plan runs through the regal app on your phone and requires a year commitment.

For more information click the LINK.