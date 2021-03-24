Red Cross ‘Giving Day’ being held online

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies small or large, one national organization is asking for help if you can spare it.

The American Red Cross is hosting their annual ‘Giving Day’ this year, online.

We’ve seen it time and time again. Disaster strikes families from across the nation and right here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania on a daily basis.

Every time there’s a fire, a flood or family in need, you look for those in the red vests.

With the rash of fires seen in recent weeks and severe Spring weather around the corner..

Trevor Riggins, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, says donations made will benefit families in need down the road, and as some have seen, when they least expect they’ll need it.

“Helps us make sure we can shelter people provide food, financial assistance, health, and mental health support the ability to stay in a hotel paid for by the red cross can make all the difference in their long term recovery and so we’re expecting to see that same level of need this year,” Riggins said.

The red cross understands that not everyone is in a position to be able to help financially right now, but for those who can, you can head here.