Ready, set, vote!

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Hours before the polls have even opened, many of the preparations have already been made and millions of ballots have already been cast.

It’s been months, even years for some, leading to today, with passionate advocates for candidates on both sides of the aisle.

Stacks of already delivered mail-in ballots are waiting to be counted.

Millions will be hitting polling places here in Lackawanna County, across our region, and throughout the commonwealth to have their voices heard.

Speaking with local voters like Janet Buntz and Josh Ilowie, they say it’s been a wild ride, and no matter the way they’ve decided to take part, they’re eager to see the results.

“And I’ve gotten confirmation that it’s been received and recorded so I feel good about that. I think it’s gonna be Trump.” Buntz said.

Ilowie says, “I voted by mail on the primary I have all the confidence in the world. But I want to physically walk in there and vote to remove Donald Trump from the white house.”

There’s been plenty of hurdles for this election to overcome.

With the coronavirus numbers more prevalent than when we saw the primary take place back in June, Director Rachel Levine of the Pennsylvania Department of Health realize that many people are overcoming those hurdles to vote.

Part of the plans people have been making may now include quarantine for public health. If you’re one of those, you still have options.

“If someone is in quarantine. There are ways that we have that they can vote on you need to contact the department of state and they can make special provisions for that person to vote” Dr. Levine says.

The polls in Throop and across the commonwealth open at 7:00 A.M. and Eyewitness News will have everything you need to know throughout the day and until we have all winners announced.