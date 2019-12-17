Rate dispute leaves businesses in the dark in Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A shopping plaza continues to be dark as PPL Electric Utilities shut the power off to the Sugarman’s Plaza Friday over an on going rate dispute leaving several businesses without power.

“I drove over to see if maybe they were open because it said on their FaceBook that it was open, but no luck,” said Kimilyn Smith who drove from Waymart to come to P&R Groceries.

Over the weekend PPL would not release any information on the reasoning behind it. The in-house council for 600 Scranton LLC (the owner of the property) says the outage is form an ongoing dispute over high electric rates, going back to 2017.

“We have been paying all the bills as they have been coming due. But, they have claimed a back due $250,000,” said David Kurtz, In-house Council.

Borough of Archbald’s code department put danger signs on businesses doors declaring unsafe occupancy. Tractor supply is the only business to remain open in the plaza with generator. Kost Tire and Auto remains closed with its neighboring gorvery store dealing with a refrigeration issue. Most of the food was moved to its Edwardsville location.

Kurtz says he hopes power will be restored Tuesday at the Sugarman’s Plaza.