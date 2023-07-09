LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Downpours washed out most of day two of the Giants Despair Hillclimb, leaving drivers frustrated on Laurel Run Road.

Some drivers got to do at least one run Sunday morning up the windy road near Wilkes-Barre before the showers hit, putting a damper on the weekend that started sunny and dry.

This year, more than 100 drivers registered for the race with each one gunning for the fastest time up the challenging race path.

Although it is a competition, the sportsmanship was definitely in first gear.

“I have to say being my first time here, everybody’s great I had people willing to help me. Yesterday, I was here by myself. And uh everybody said you need anything come and see us we can help you out I had some guy come over and help me adjust the carburetors and stuff like that yesterday everybody looks forward to this event,” said racer Bruce Smallacombe.

An awards ceremony was held Sunday afternoon.

First place went Ron Moreck of Wilkes-Barre with a time of 40.16 seconds.

Mark Aubele of Irwin, which is near Pittsburgh, finished runner-up at 42.44 seconds.

Bill Feist of Bear Creek Township came in third at 42.54 seconds.