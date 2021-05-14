Railriders updating masking policies amid CDC recommendations

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — To mask or not to mask? That is the question businesses and venues face after the CDC says there is no need to wear a mask if you’re fully vaccinated unless otherwise asked.

Spectators at PNC Field wearing their masks like usual, two days before the CDC changed its guidelines on mask wearing for vaccinated individuals. So where do the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders stand ahead of its home games this weekend?

“Policies we’ve had in place for the first three days of the homestand will remain in place through the end of this weekend. We’re back in town on May 25th, so next week we will reevaluate,” said Railriders director of communications Adam Marco.

Marco says fans have already purchased their tickets for home games this week under the assumption masks are mandatory at the stadium.

“There’s a lot that goes into making this decision. It’s not just a snap judgement. You want to make sur that people feel comfortable coming to the ballpark,” he said.

While CDC lessened its guidelines on masking for those who are vaccinated, the Railriders are taking it one step at a time.



“We still do have social distancing in our seating, that’s not going to change this month,” Marco said.

June first the Railriders will be at 100 percent capacity.

“Friday May 21 at 10:00 a.m. we’ll put the remainder of the season on sale. June 1 the zip ties come off. It will be back to what we remember from years past here at PNC Field,” Marco told us.

It’s unknown at this time what next month’s masking policy will look like.

“You can’t make one decision that everyone will except. We’re well aware of that but at the same time you have to do what you feel is best for the population coming in,” Marco added.