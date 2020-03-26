Pump N’ Pantry temporarily closed

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pump N’ Panty Convenience Stores will be closing at 7 pm on Thursday, the company confirmed on their Facebook page.

Stores will re-open Friday from 6 am to 7 pm for gasoline and diesel services only until further notice. Customers will not be allowed to go inside.

“Although NO Covid 19 cases have been diagnosed in our locations, we are supporting Pennsylvania’s leaders and closing our stores to help with social distancing and the possible spread of the Covid 19 virus,” the company wrote on Facebook.

Additionally, Tunkhannock Mile Hill, Lenox, Lake Winola, Mansfield, Tioga and Leroy Stores will remain closed to ALL business including gasoline and diesel. The only exception will be the Montrose location which will be open 24 hours for gasoline,diesel, and their drive through window.